Three times the Bears were down to their final snap, and three times they either converted on fourth down or scored a touchdown to keep the game going. On the fourth try, though, the Giants’ defense finally came up with a stop. Janoris Jenkins broke up a deep fourth-down pass from Chase Daniel to Taylor Gabriel with 2:49 left in overtime to end the game. Olivier Vernon had pressure on the quarterback.

