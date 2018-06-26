TODAY'S PAPER
Body found at Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ New Jersey house

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further.

Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins walks from the

Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins walks from the field during voluntary minicamp on April 24. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Steven Marcus and Mike Rose steven.marcus@newsday.com, michael.rose@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
A male body was found at the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it is investigating a death at the home and that the body is not the owner of the home, according to The Associated Press.

“Mr. Jenkins is not home and he’s not in the area,” Metzler said. “He’s not in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.’’

A Giants spokesman said the team is “aware of and monitoring the situation.”

Jenkins, 29, played collegiately for three seasons at the University of Florida and then his final season at the University of North Alabama. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Rams.

He signed a five-year, $62.5-million contract with the Giants in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in his first season. He was suspended indefinitely last season after missing a practice and not communicating his absence to the team but was reinstated after missing a game.

