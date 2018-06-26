A male body was found at the New Jersey home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it is investigating a death at the home and that the body is not the owner of the home, according to The Associated Press.

“Mr. Jenkins is not home and he’s not in the area,” Metzler said. “He’s not in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.’’

A Giants spokesman said the team is “aware of and monitoring the situation.”

Jenkins, 29, played collegiately for three seasons at the University of Florida and then his final season at the University of North Alabama. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Rams.

He signed a five-year, $62.5-million contract with the Giants in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in his first season. He was suspended indefinitely last season after missing a practice and not communicating his absence to the team but was reinstated after missing a game.