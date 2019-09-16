Janoris Jenkins had a problem with the Giants’ pass rush. Pat Shurmur had a problem with Janoris Jenkins talking about it.

A day after the veteran cornerback called out his fellow defenders for their lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, saying that no one can cover receivers for 10 seconds on any play, Shurmur said that Jenkins should have kept those thoughts to himself.

“I don’t think that reflects him that well,” Shurmur said. “We spoke [Monday]. I talked to him about how things that we say can be interpreted. He was referring to one play and not to anything in general. But I spoke to him and we discussed what should be said moving forward.”

Shurmur did not say he disagreed with Jenkins’ assessment. The Giants have allowed nine touchdowns in two games and have three sacks and zero takeaways.

“I don’t like anybody making excuses for anything,” he said. “Listen, we’re all disappointed that we lost. We can’t get frustrated. We obviously need to make sure we’re saying the right things all the time.”

SHEPARD CLOSE

Sterling Shepard has been cleared to practice in non-contact drills and the Giants expect the wide receiver to be out of the concussion protocol by Sunday.

“He’s going through the steps, it appears like, in time to make it for this game,” Shurmur said. “But again, they’re all different, the concussion things are different. Once you’re in the protocol, there’s a set standard that we follow, and obviously player safety is important. We don’t want to bring a guy back too soon.”

Shepard suffered his concussion in the third quarter of the Week 1 game against the Cowboys. The NFL and NFLPA are examining why he was allowed to remain in the game after the hit that caused the injury.

GIANT STEPS

WR Cody Latimer sustained a concussion late in Sunday’s game. The Giants are also monitoring injuries to G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) and LB Markus Golden (hit in throat) ... Rookie WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) will practice this week and could make his debut on Sunday . . . The Giants waived RB Paul Perkins and claimed TE Kaden Smith off waivers from the 49ers..