Janoris Jenkins returns to practice Friday for Giants

Cornerback left Thursday's practice due to a "family situation."

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins breaks up

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins breaks up a pass in the end zone meant of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Niles Paul during the second quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who left Thursday’s practice because of a “family situation,” was back on the field on Friday during the stretching period when reporters were allowed to observe practice.

Linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle), who has not practiced all week, was watching from the sideline. Losing Jenkins for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys would have been a significant blow, but it now appears he will play.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

