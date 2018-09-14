Janoris Jenkins returns to practice Friday for Giants
Cornerback left Thursday's practice due to a "family situation."
Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who left Thursday’s practice because of a “family situation,” was back on the field on Friday during the stretching period when reporters were allowed to observe practice.
Linebacker Olivier Vernon (ankle), who has not practiced all week, was watching from the sideline. Losing Jenkins for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys would have been a significant blow, but it now appears he will play.
