Janoris Jenkins claimed by Saints after being waived by Giants, reports say

Janoris Jenkins of the Giants intercepts a ball

Janoris Jenkins of the Giants intercepts a ball intended for Julian Edelman of the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 10 in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Janoris Jenkins’ unrepentant behavior has led to Sainthood.

The cornerback, waived/injured by the Giants on Friday after refusing the acknowledge the impropriety in his use of a derogatory term on Twitter on Wednesday, was claimed by the Saints on Monday according to multiple reports. Jenkins jumps from one of the worst teams in the NFL, the 3-11 Giants, to one that went into its Monday night game against the Colts vying for the first overall seed in the NFC playoffs.

Because of the Monday game, the roster move won’t become official until Tuesday.

In claiming Jenkins, the Saints will pay him the remaining $1.2 million on his 2019 contract. They also have his services, if they like, for 2020 at $11.25 million, but they can cut him (or renegotiate a new deal) with no impact on their salary cap. The Giants will have $3.5 million in dead money on their salary cap next year from Jenkins’ contract.

Jenkins will be reunited with former Giants cornerback Eli Apple, who was traded to the Saints last season. In fact, Jenkins might wind up replacing Apple, who has struggled at times. Marshon Lattimore is the Saints’ other starting cornerback. Jenkins was not practicing early last week with the Giants due to an ankle injury but it is not believed to be serious.

The Saints’ defense has been riddled with injuries heading into their playoff run. This past week defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive end Marcus Davenport were placed on injured reserve while safety Vonn Bell and cornerbacks Patrick Robinson and Johnson Bademosi were ruled out for the Monday night game.

Notes & quotes: Giants rookie CB DeAndre Baker, who missed time in Sunday’s game with a knee injury, will be “full go” when the Giants return to practice on Wednesday. “Mark it down as game soreness,” coach Pat Shurmur said . . . Despite Sunday’s win and the relief of snapping a nine-game losing streak, Shurmur’s job security remains tenuous. Asked on Monday if he had any talks with ownership or management about what they’d like to see in the last two games to consider keeping him for next season, Shurmur said: “No. None of those conversations, no.”

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

