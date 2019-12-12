Janoris Jenkins’ outbursts on Twitter with instances of inappropriate language while the Giants practiced on Wednesday drew yet another stern talking-to from head coach Pat Shurmur. While the coach would not discuss any discipline publicly, it’s fair to assume that the breach of team rules and organizational tone did not go unpunished.

“I talked to him and explained to him that what he said was very inappropriate and offensive,” Shurmur said. “It’s my understanding that after we spoke he issued an apology. So that’s where I’ll stand with that.”

Shurmur said that Jenkins, who was not practicing because of an ankle injury, was finishing his treatment while the team was on the practice field and went to check his phone at his locker. There, apparently, he began interacting with people who had been calling him out on Twitter. Jenkins started citing his stats and referred to one user with a derogatory term.

“My apology for the word I used earlier,” Jenkins posted on Wednesday evening. “Really didn’t mean no ‘HARM’.”

Jenkins has not addressed the media since the initial tweets. He generally speaks with reporters on Fridays.

“He’s well aware of my feeling and he’s well aware of how we feel with his choice of words and what he did,” Shurmur said. “He is well aware of that and the team is well aware of that. You learn to that and they will learn from that.”

The Giants had relied on Jenkins to be a leader in their very young secondary this season. He’s repaid that responsibility by calling out the team’s pass rush in Week 2 and complaining about the defensive schemes in Week 13. Both instances necessitated conversations with Shurmur.

Shurmur said he is not a fan of social media.

“I don’t see the value in any of it quite frankly,” he said. “I’m worried more about what the people in the building think of me than someone I’ve never met. That’s my view of it. But I know it’s part of the world that we live in, especially the young people in the world. It’s like anything. In my opinion, he shouldn’t be involved in that.”

Jenkins was not practicing on Thursday, but he was on the field rehabbing during the team’s workout.

That Jenkins’ Twitter posts happened during practice time seemed to irk Shurmur even more than the language.

“In my mind, it doesn’t really matter when,” Shurmur said. “But in this case, we were on the practice field and he took a break from his rehab and went back to his phone and it just happened to be during practice. It makes it worse in my mind, but it shouldn’t happen at any time.”