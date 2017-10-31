Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

The Giants announced the suspension Tuesday afternoon, saying Jenkins was not in attendance when the team returned to practice on Monday after the bye week.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said at the time that Jenkins was excused for personal reasons.

“At that point, neither myself nor any of the coaches had heard from Jackrabbit,” McAdoo said in a statement issued by the team. “I did not speak with him directly until Tuesday morning.”

Jenkins is the second Giants player this month to face a suspension. Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie also was suspended for a game for violating team rules.

“As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations,” McAdoo said. “When we don’t fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times.”