Janoris Jenkins has the second-most career touchdowns of any player on the Giants’ active roster, which says as much about his prowess for capitalizing on takeaways as it does for the state of the team’s offense. The only current Giant who has found the end zone more than Jenkins is Shane Vereen, who has 19.

Jenkins was the only Giant to reach the end zone in Thursday’s 20-10 loss to Washington when he returned a third-quarter interception 53 yards. It was ninth career touchdown. Seven of those have come off interceptions, tying him with Aqib Talib for the most in the NFL since 2012. He also has returned a fumble and a blocked field goal for touchdowns.

“Just trying to get into the end zone any way possible and keep playing,” Jenkins said of his mindset. “Understanding I’m a difference-maker with the ball in my hands and when I’m on the field. Just believe and keep going. Everybody’s got to keep playing.”

Jenkins’ latest effort may have been costly. He hurt his left ankle covering the final yard of his return on Thursday and wore a protective boot in the locker room after the game. That injury also came into play when he was covering Josh Doctson on Washington’s go-ahead touchdown. Jenkins was in coverage on the catch in the corner of the end zone.

“He didn’t beat me,” Jenkins said. “I just couldn’t explode out of my break.”

Jenkins has had two key interceptions in the past two games. His pick against the Chiefs set up a fourth-quarter field goal that helped send the game into overtime where the Giants eventually won. Thursday night, when the Giants trailed 10-3 and the touchdown deficit seemed insurmountable, he picked off the pass and returned it.

With the Giants struggling on offense — they gained 47 yards in the second half, six less than Jenkins’ interception return covered — Jenkins knows it’s up to other areas to provide points.

“We know to win the game we have to put up points,” he said, referring to the entire team. “It’s all about doing what you have to do on the defensive end, defensive side of the ball, and just maintaining that.”

Career regular-season TDs among active Giants

Shane Vereen 19

Janoris Jenkins 9

Sterling Shepard 9

Geno Smith 7

Eli Manning 6

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie 6

Orleans Darkwa 6

Evan Engram 5