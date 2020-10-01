TODAY'S PAPER
Giants OC Jason Garrett not concerned with Daniel Jones' turnovers

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 17, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Jason Garrett said he is not worried about Daniel Jones’ propensity for turnovers lingering much longer, even as the quarterback has six in three games so far this season and 30 in his 16 career NFL appearances.

"I think this is just something that the more he plays, hopefully the better he gets at it," the Giants’ offensive coordinator said on Thursday. "I don’t think it’s a rare thing for young players who play quarterback to have these issues. We just have to keep working on it and hopefully he’ll continue to grow week by week."

Garrett said he doesn’t see any "common denominator" in the miscues. Some are bad passes, others are strips in the pocket, and one was even on a pitch on an end-around last week.

"I’ve been around young players before who have had issues turning the ball over and you just keep emphasizing it and you keep trying to put them in an environment where the ball is not at risk," Garrett said. "Having said that, when you play that position, you have to make plays in this league too. So you are always balancing those things. We never want to take the edge or the stinger off the player, but at the same time I’ve seen it done where you can make plays and also take care of the football. That’s what we’re striving for for him."

