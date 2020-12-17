The Giants announced Thursday morning that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays Sunday night against the Browns, the team said.

The Giants canceled practice on Thursday and will meet remotely "out of an abundance of caution." Garrett will continue to work remotely.

"We are currently working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts," the Giants said in a statement. "Because of the league’s most updated protocols, Giants coaches and players did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday, and the majority of the coaching staff worked remotely.

The Giants said there appears to be no high risk close contacts and are awaiting confirmation from the NFL.