TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
SportsFootballGiants

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett looks on against

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Tom Pennington

By Newsday Staff
Print

The Giants announced Thursday morning that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call plays Sunday night against the Browns, the team said.

The Giants canceled practice on Thursday and will meet remotely "out of an abundance of caution." Garrett will continue to work remotely.

"We are currently working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts," the Giants said in a statement. "Because of the league’s most updated protocols, Giants coaches and players did not meet on either Monday or Tuesday, and the majority of the coaching staff worked remotely.

The Giants said there appears to be no high risk close contacts and are awaiting confirmation from the NFL.

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau draws up plays Knicks go with youth to close out Cavs in preseason win
Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Dennis Smith Jr. gets help in reshaping his point guard role
Jets chairman Christopher Johnson (L) and coach Adam Gase on Jets CEO Johnson: 'He deserves better' than 0-13
Bret Brielmaier, new head coach of the Long Brielmaier reassigned to head coach of LI Nets in G League
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees takes batting practice Cashman: I'm waiting on LeMahieu before making other moves
In this Friday, March 15, 2019 file photo, Cashman says there is no room for Schwarber with Stanton at DH
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search