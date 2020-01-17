Jason Garrett will be the offensive coordinator as well as the most experienced member of Joe Judge’s coaching staff for the Giants in 2020.

The head coach of the Cowboys for the past nine and a half seasons agreed to the role with his old NFC East rival on Friday night, a source confirmed. ESPN was first to report the hiring after Garrett interviewed for the job on Wednesday.

Garrett is no stranger to the Giants, having served as a backup quarterback for the team for four seasons in the early 2000s. He last was a play-caller for the Cowboys’ offense in 2012.

The Giants also agreed to add Burton Burns as their running backs coach.