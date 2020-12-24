Jason Garrett is expected to clear COVID-19 protocols on Sunday, just in time to call the offensive plays for the game against the Ravens. The biggest obstacle to that plan, though, may be simply getting him there.

"It’s more that timetable from the league in terms of when he went on the list and when he can come off," Joe Judge said on Thursday. "In terms of travel logistics we have not finalized that yet and are still waiting on a couple of points of clarity, but we are expecting to have him at the game calling plays and being on the sideline."

The Giants plan to travel to Baltimore on Saturday afternoon and it is unclear if Garrett will be cleared by then. He may have to make his way down I-95 separately from the team on Sunday morning.

While Garrett missed last week’s game and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays against the Browns, Garrett has been involved in just about every other aspect of his job since his positive test early last week.

"Jason is our play-caller, our offensive coordinator," Kitchens said. "We’re looking forward to getting Jason back. He’s been in every Zoom meeting with us, we don’t have a meeting without him. He’s our leader on offense."

"The actual meetings themselves have gone very smoothly," Judge said. "It’s kind of crazy having the voice come through a speaker in terms of the install and talking through it when the guys are in the building, that’s a little bit different, but different is really not a challenge for us. We want to thrive in that kind of situation."

The Giants have been using virtual meetings in various capacities since the spring, and for the past few weeks have been doing so for many of their installation days to keep the players and coaches as distanced as possible. Judge said it has become "standard business."

"Even when our coaches are in the building we are doing a lot of staff meetings and coaches meetings where everybody is in their own office with the doors closed and communicating through Zoom, trying to keep everything as isolated as can be," Judge said.

Still, it’s not ideal to have one of the main coaches working from home.

"I think Jason has done a really good job of adjusting how he has had to work, of staying connected with the players, staying connected with the coaching staff," Judge said. "The biggest difference has been him not being at practice. Freddie has done a really good job of running everything at practice. I think it all comes down to our guys understanding the flow of practice, what is expected, what we’re doing on a period-by-period basis. The execution has been good."