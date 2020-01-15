In four seasons as a backup quarterback for the Giants, Jason Garrett threw one pass. It was a completion in mop-up duty in the 41-0 NFC Championship Game win against the Vikings. But despite that lack of on-field production, the Giants always have looked at Garrett as one of their own. Even as he became the head coach of the Cowboys and faced the Giants twice a year in the NFC East, there was a warm regard for him emanating from East Rutherford.

“I have a lot of respect for Jason,” co-owner John Mara said last week.

Now, after nine and a half seasons as head coach of the Cowboys, Garrett may be returning to the organization and his hometown roots in New Jersey. Garrett interviewed with new head coach Joe Judge for the open job of offensive coordinator on the Giants’ new coaching staff on Wednesday, a source confirmed to Newsday. NFL Network first reported the interview, which took place a day after Garrett’s contract with the Cowboys expired on Tuesday, but his name had been floated for the job since the Giants hired Judge last week and linked to the Giants in some capacity in early December.

The Giants even requested permission from the Cowboys to speak with Garrett about their head coach vacancy prior to finalizing a deal with Judge. He was expected to interview for that job late last week, had it not been offered to Judge on Jan. 7.

While Mara has an affinity for Garrett, his interview will be with Judge and not ownership.

“I certainly wouldn’t have any objection to that,” Mara said of the possibility of Garrett as offensive coordinator. “At the end of the day, that’s going to be Joe’s decision.”

With a 38-year-old first-time head coach, though, Mara undoubtedly would want Judge to have someone on the staff with head-coaching experience.

“That would be great if he could find the right person, yes,” Mara said last Thursday.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garrett rose from Cowboys offensive coordinator to head coach halfway through the 2010 season when the team fired Wade Phillips. He has not called plays since 2012, but he does have experience developing young quarterbacks and was instrumental in turning Tony Romo and Dak Prescott into Pro Bowlers. With Daniel Jones about to head into his second NFL season, having an experienced offensive coach to guide him would be an important role on the staff.

If Judge and Garrett hit it off, a decision to hire him could be made as soon as Wednesday afternoon. Clearly, it would not be a hire that needed to be run through the organization for management’s approval.

And it would bring Garrett back to the Giants in a role he is somewhat familiar with: Supporting the starting quarterback and not throwing passes.