SportsFootballGiants

Jason Garrett returns to play calling as Giants offensive coordinator

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett talks to quarterback

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett talks to quarterback Daniel Jones at training camp on Aug. 23, 2020. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Jason Garrett did something last week that he hadn’t done in a long time.

He called plays.

It’s a responsibility he dropped during his time as head coach of the Cowboys, but it will be one of the main ones he’ll take on as offensive coordinator of the Giants. In last Friday’s scrimmage, he had a chance – in a controlled setting – to bark formations and directions into the quarterbacks’ helmets, and he’ll get to do so again this Friday when the team scrimmages in a more game-like setting.

So how has Garrett changed as a playcaller since he last did it in 2012? Probably not a lot.

“The DNA I have as a person and a coach, I don’t know that that’s changed,” he said on Tuesday, “but certainly you want to evolve and grow in every aspect of your life. Hopefully I’ve done that. The different experiences I’ve had, hopefully I’ve learned from them. You try to build on the good ones and learn from the ones that aren’t quite as good. I think that applies to all aspects of coaching and certainly when calling plays.”

Garrett was never very far away from the offensive decisions made by the Cowboys when he was their head coach, but having the live microphone does make a difference. So too, does having different players at his disposal.

“That’s a process we’re going through right now,” he said, “learning our team to get this offense to play as well as it can play.”

NOTES & QUOTES: Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said kicker Graham Gano adds “a stability to the position.” McGaughey coached Gano in Carolina. “He brings experience, he brings leadership,” McGaughey said. “Graham is Graham. He’s a professional field goal kicker. That’s what he is” … McGaughey also said the team will start “ramping up” live special teams drills in practices to begin evaluating options as returners for punts and kickoffs. He said rookie RB Javon Leake is among the five or six options at kickoff returner.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

