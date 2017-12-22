Jason Pierre-Paul’s right hand has been a source of concern and fascination since he severely injured it in a fireworks accident in 2015. This week is no exception.

The Giants defensive end practiced on a limited basis Friday while wearing a protective club, then told reporters he plans to play against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday despite having a broken finger.

Wait — a broken finger? That injury had not been revealed previously. “I fractured my finger, basically broke it,” he said.

It is believed that Pierre-Paul originally hurt the hand against the Raiders on Dec. 3, then played the next two games. But when asked Friday when he was injured, he said: “Who did we play last week? Philly? Yeah, yup.”

So it is possible he did more damage last weekend or got an updated diagnosis. Either way, he presumably will be limited if he plays. He officially is questionable.

Assessing the state of Pierre-Paul’s hand is complicated and delicate, given how much damage was done to it on July 4, 2015. Asked which finger is broken, he said: “I’m not worried about that. Any more questions about the game?”

Compared to what he has been through with the hand in the past, he said his current situation is “very minor” and should heal in the near future — but after the season is over.

“Ain’t no sympathy over here, man,” he said. “I’m going out to play a game and I’m going 110 percent, so it better be ready.”

He dismissed the notion that the club will limit him. “It’s not going to affect my play, man, at all,” he said. “With it or without it, I’m going to be the same person. So I’m not even worried about anything. I can protect myself.”

Pierre-Paul, who will turn 29 on New Year’s Day, has 6 1⁄2 sacks in 14 games after signing a four-year, $62-million deal. If his compromised hand becomes a chronic problem, he presumably will be hard-pressed to make the impact the Giants need from him.

For now, he said he wants to make something of the final two games of the season.

“I’m ready to run around and have fun and go get some tackles and try to get a couple of more sacks,” he said. “Like I said, there’s no sympathy for me, man. I don’t care. I’m out there. I’ve got a job to do and I’m going to do it.”

Notes & quotes: Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said Geno Smith will be the backup quarterback behind Eli Manning “unless something changes” and indicated that rookie Davis Webb will not dress as a third quarterback. “I don’t think we’d be able to do that,” he said. “It’s just too tricky with 46 [active players].” Webb took snaps with the first unit in practice this week . . . Safeties Landon Collins (ankle) and Nat Berhe (hamstring) are questionable. LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) and WR Tavarres King (concussion) are out . . . Interim general manager Kevin Abrams interviewed for the permanent position Friday with team president John Mara and former GM Ernie Accorsi, who is consulting with the selection process. Abrams met with co-owner Steve Tisch earlier in the week.