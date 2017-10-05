Jason Pierre-Paul imagines what opponents think when they prepare for the Giants’ defense.

“I don’t think they fear us,” he said on Thursday.

That’s a far different reaction than what teams probably felt a year ago when the Giants defense was able to carry the team to the playoffs and was statistically one of the best in the NFL. This year they are ranked near the bottom in most telling categories, and any fear factor has disappeared over the last four games.

“Why should they?” defensive tackle Damon Harrison said when asked about Pierre-Paul’s comment. “They’ve been able to run the ball with some consistency and until we stop the run, I don’t think anybody will fear us.”

Pierre-Paul said he wants to change that, and that it begins with his own play. Despite not practicing so far this week with a sprained shoulder, he insists he is playing on Sunday.

“Me personally, I don’t think I played my best game in Tampa,” he said. “What I put on film wasn’t me. That will never happen again, though . . . To be honest, I’m not playing my best ball. We haven’t won a game yet. So I’ve got to step up big time.”

If he does, it could be scary. Until then, not so much.

Beckham misses most of practice

Odell Beckham Jr. warmed up with the team and participated in early drills during the portion of the workout open to media, but when the team drills were to begin he had a quick talk with trainers and jogged to the fieldhouse. He did not return to practice.

“It looked like he was cramping,” coach Ben McAdoo said.

Beckham was listed on the injury report as limited with the ankle and finger injuries he suffered in the game on Sunday.

Giant steps

McAdoo turned off the music that usually blares during some parts of practice on Thursday, part of his plan to simplify things and improve communication. “During periods where there are fundamental emphasis and team emphasis as far as the scheme and getting the details right, we cut the music so our focus and concentration can go up,” McAdoo said. “We’ll re-introduce it later in the week.” . . . CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle), WR Brandon Marshall (toe) and RB Orleans Darkwa (back) all practiced fully after not practicing on Wednesday. RB Paul Perkins (ribs) did not practice after being limited on Wednesday . . . DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) did some work on the side.