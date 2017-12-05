On the first day in which he was not employed by the Giants since Dec. 15, 1994, Jerry Reese issued a statement of appreciation to the organization.

“I would like to thank the New York Football Giants for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing franchise for the past twenty-three years,” he said. “My time here has been filled with many great memories. Thank you John and the Mara family, Steve and the Tisch family for your confidence in me for so many seasons. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Tom Coughlin and Ben McAdoo for their commitment to the NYG and my time working with them. I’m thankful to the late George Young, who hired me, and to Ernie Accorsi for grooming me.

“Many thanks to the front office, personnel staff, support staff, scouts, coaches, and current and former players for your dedication to a first class organization. My family, friends and many fans that have supported me, I sincerely appreciate all of you. I am truly grateful and blessed for my time with the NYG. All the best to you. Go Giants.”

The one person that Reese did not specifically thank was the quarterback for all but one of the games in which he served as the general manager: Eli Manning. He would be covered in the “current and former players” section, but many will see that as an egregious oversight particularly after Reese’s role in ending Manning’s consecutive starts streak at 210 games.