TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants tab Jerry Schuplinski as quarterbacks coach, source confirms

Dolphins assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski speaks during

Dolphins assistant quarterback coach Jerry Schuplinski speaks during rookie minicamp on May 9, 2019, in Davie, Fla. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Patriotization of the Giants under Joe Judge is moving right along. And now it is impacting Daniel Jones.

The latest import from New England’s coaching factory is Jerry Schuplinski, who spent three seasons as the assistant quarterbacks coach there in the room with Tom Brady. He will join the Giants as the quarterbacks coach for Jones and whoever else fills in the depth at that position, a source confirmed to Newsday.

The move was first reported by NFL Network on Monday.

Mike Shula served as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. He was not fired when the Giants parted ways with Pat Shurmur two weeks ago, but one of his job titles has been filled.

The Giants have yet to announce any assistant coach hires and it is not yet known who their offensive coordinator will be. Shula, who had a close working relationship with Jones, remains a possibility for that role.

Chad O’Shea, who coached wide receivers for the Patriots before Judge took over that group for the 2019 season, could be a candidate based on the trend of Judge’s hires. O’Shea was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2019 but was fired at the end of the season. Schuplinski was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins under O’Shea in 2019.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, whose hiring was reported over the weekend, is another former Patriots assistant who was on the Dolphins’ staff in 2019. Graham had spent time as a defensive line coach with the Patriots, Giants and Packers before serving as the Dolphins’ coordinator in 2019.

Judge also is expected to hire Freddie Roach as the Giants’ defensive line coach, according to SiriusXM’s NFL Radio. Unlike the other hires, Roach does not have a history in New England with Judge. His ties to Judge go back much further: Roach was an assistant strength coach at Alabama when Judge was first starting his coaching career there. Roach coached the defensive line at Ole Miss for the past two seasons.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks puts up a Knicks hoping to keep Bucks in check this time
Mets manager Carlos Beltran listens to a question Beltran not punished by MLB for role in Astros' scandal 
Artemi Panarin of the Rangers celebrates a goal Best: Isles get a look at Panarin, the one who got away
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert passes against Washington on NFL mock draft 1.2: The first 28 picks
Kyrie Irving of the Nets looks on against Three heads better than one in Nets' talented backcourt
UFC fighter Gian Villante of Levittown works out Gian Villante vs. Ben Rothwell added to UFC 249
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search