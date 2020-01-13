The Patriotization of the Giants under Joe Judge is moving right along. And now it is impacting Daniel Jones.

The latest import from New England’s coaching factory is Jerry Schuplinski, who spent three seasons as the assistant quarterbacks coach there in the room with Tom Brady. He will join the Giants as the quarterbacks coach for Jones and whoever else fills in the depth at that position, a source confirmed to Newsday.

The move was first reported by NFL Network on Monday.

Mike Shula served as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. He was not fired when the Giants parted ways with Pat Shurmur two weeks ago, but one of his job titles has been filled.

The Giants have yet to announce any assistant coach hires and it is not yet known who their offensive coordinator will be. Shula, who had a close working relationship with Jones, remains a possibility for that role.

Chad O’Shea, who coached wide receivers for the Patriots before Judge took over that group for the 2019 season, could be a candidate based on the trend of Judge’s hires. O’Shea was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2019 but was fired at the end of the season. Schuplinski was the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins under O’Shea in 2019.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, whose hiring was reported over the weekend, is another former Patriots assistant who was on the Dolphins’ staff in 2019. Graham had spent time as a defensive line coach with the Patriots, Giants and Packers before serving as the Dolphins’ coordinator in 2019.

Judge also is expected to hire Freddie Roach as the Giants’ defensive line coach, according to SiriusXM’s NFL Radio. Unlike the other hires, Roach does not have a history in New England with Judge. His ties to Judge go back much further: Roach was an assistant strength coach at Alabama when Judge was first starting his coaching career there. Roach coached the defensive line at Ole Miss for the past two seasons.