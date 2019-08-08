Jets vs. Giants game photos

TODAY'S PAPER
The Giants host the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams on Aug. 8, 2019.

New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler (18) and New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) have words during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass while under pressure from New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) runs in for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Julian Love (37) during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) rushes
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) rushes at New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) while being blocked by Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Jets wide receiver Greg Dortch (2)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets wide receiver Greg Dortch (2) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Jets wide receiver Deontay Burnett (18)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Jets wide receiver Deontay Burnett (18) is tackled by New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers (21) and New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) rushes against the New York Jets offensive line during the first quarter at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold #14 warms
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold #14 warms up prior to the start of the pre season game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Aug 8th, 2019.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold #14 warms
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold #14 warms up prior to the start of the pre season game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Aug 8th, 2019.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) dances during warm ups before a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Daniel Jones (8) warm up before a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones (8) and Eli Manning
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones (8) and Eli Manning (10) warm up before a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur claps
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur claps during warm ups before a game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019.

