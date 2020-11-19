TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

20 years ago, Jim Fassel made his guarantee that the Giants would make the playoffs

Giants head coach Jim Fassel reacts on the

Giants head coach Jim Fassel reacts on the sidelines during a game against the Eagles at the Meadowlands on Oct. 29, 2000. Credit: Newsday/Kathy Kmonicek

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Joe Judge has made it clear he wants nothing to do with the standings or any potential playoff implications.

"We can’t go ahead and start looking at rankings and division races and all that type of stuff," he said this week. "We just have to focus on getting better each week. That’s what will ultimately help us in the long run."

Twenty years ago this Sunday, a different Giants coach took a decidedly different approach. And to nearly everyone’s surprise, it worked out for him.

On Nov. 22, 2000, Jim Fassel turned an otherwise sleepy Wednesday into the spark that ultimately ignited a run to the Super Bowl when he guaranteed his team, coming off a 31-21 loss to the Lions and sporting a 7-4 record, would make the playoffs.

"This is a poker game, and I'm shoving my chips to the middle of the table," Fassel told reporters on that day before Thanksgiving. "I'm raising the ante, and anybody who wants in, get in. Anybody wants out, can get out. This team is going to the playoffs, OK? This team is going to the playoffs."

He didn’t stop there. He guaranteed the postseason appearance seven times during the course of the 25-minute news conference, according to Newsday’s coverage of the day by Neil Best.

While the dramatic declaration had its intended effect – the Giants won their final five regular-season games and two in the playoffs before losing to the Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV – it was not, at the time, received as the moment it might have been. In fact, many in the building barely noticed it had occurred.

Just a few minutes after his news conference, Fassel barged into a room where general manager Ernie Accorsi and team president John Mara were sitting and trumpeted: "I did it!"

His two bosses had no idea what he was talking about.

"Well, he has the pulse of the team," Accorsi told Newsday after being filled in on what, exactly, Fassel had done. "If he feels that way, that's great. He would know better than me."

Even the players were confused.

"We were like ‘What the hell are you talking about, coach? We’re not that desperate yet,’ " Tiki Barber recalled. "But I think he felt like he was."

Fassel likely would have been fired if the Giants had not made the playoffs, so there really were not a whole lot of chips he was pushing to the middle of the table. He spoke with director of communications Pat Hanlon the night before his press conference and said he would be guaranteeing a playoff berth. Hanlon warned him that he would be putting his job on the line. Fassel knew it was no matter what he said or didn’t say.

He wound up coaching another three seasons after that 2000 run. Fassel never won another division title, the Giants appeared in just one more playoff game under him – anyone remember the name Trey Junkin? Can anyone forget it? – and the team went a combined 21-27 in those remaining regular seasons. After they ended 2003 on an eight-game losing streak, Fassel was fired and replaced by Tom Coughlin, who led the team to two Super Bowl titles.

But for two glorious months that began two decades ago, Fassel was able to steer the Giants right where he needed them to go. And right where he unabashedly declared they would.

"If anyone gets sweaty palms or is nervous, they don't need to be around here right now, because I love it," he said at that news conference. "I love this. You know what gets me excited? Pressure."

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Mets designated hitter Robinson Cano returns to the How will Mets use Cano money? 'Spend it on players,' Cohen tweets
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills avoids Jordan Jenkins: Jets' losing 'definitely wears on you'
Head coach Bill Parcells of the New York Glauber: Parcells likes what he sees from Judge's Giants
Gerhard Struber looks on ahead of the Sky Coach Struber joins Red Bulls in time for start of playoffs
Jets cornerback Bless Austin catches a pass during Jets might have short circuit in secondary vs. Chargers 
Myles Powell of Seton Hall celebrates a three Rose slashes roster, Knicks sign Seton Hall's Powell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search