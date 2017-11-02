Joan Tisch, matriarch of the family that owns half of the NFL’s New York Giants and one of New York City’s foremost philanthropists, died on Thursday morning after a brief illness. She was 90.

“Joan Tisch was a great lady who led an extraordinary life that touched so many people,” John Mara, Giants president and chief executive officer, said in a team statement on her passing. “She was an outstanding role model for her wonderful family and for all of us who knew her. We will miss her dearly.”

Joan Tisch was the last surviving member of the generation of Maras and Tisches that entered the initial partnership to co-own the Giants. In 1948 Joan Hyman married Preston Robert “Bob” Tisch, who would go on to become one of the nation’s most influential businessmen and purchased a 50-percent share of the Giants from Wellington Mara in 1991. He and Wellington Mara passed away in 2005. Wellington Mara’s wife, Ann Mara, died in 2015.

The Tisch’s son Steve Tisch is the team’s current chairman and executive vice president while another son, Jonathan Tisch, is the team’s treasurer. Their daughter Julie Tisch serves on the team’s board of directors.

On Sunday the Giants will observe a moment of silence prior to their 1 p.m. home game against the Los Angeles Rams in honor of Joan Tisch. They will also wear a decal with her initials on their helmets for the game and a patch on their jerseys for the remainder of the season.

Besides her three children, Joan Tisch is survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Joan Tisch attended as many Giants games as she could. Beyond her stake in the football team, she served as a Trustee of the Museum of Modern Art and was on the Board of Directors of Citymeals-on-Wheels. She played a significant role at the famed 92nd Street Y in Manhattan, where she was the co-chair of the Tisch Center for the Arts, which the Y named in her family’s honor. Her family also endowed the Tisch Galleries at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

Joan Tisch was one of the pioneers in the fight against AIDS with her early support of the Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC), where she served as Honorary Chair of the President’s Council. Bob and Joan Tisch were responsible for the creation of the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Medical School. Joan Tisch was Co-President and a Director of the Tisch Foundation, Inc., which contributes to a wide variety of charitable endeavors.

A funeral service for Mrs. Tisch will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Central Synagogue in Manhattan with shiva to follow from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Loews Regency Hotel.