Get to know new Giants head coach Joe Judge

On Tuesday, The New York Giants will hire Joe Judge as their new head coach.

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
WHO IS JOE JUDGE?

Age: 38 (born Dec. 31, 1981)

Hometown: Philadelphia

College: Mississippi State (working toward his PhD in education). Played from 2000-04, mostly on special teams.

Personal: Married to former soccer player Amber Meesey, who was All-SEC at Mississippi State. They have four children. His father, Joseph, played football at Temple and in the CFL.

Claims to fame: On Patriots staff that won three of the last five Super Bowls as well as the Alabama staff that won BCS titles in 2009 and 2011.

Coaching Resume

2005-07:  Mississippi State, grad assistant

2008: Birmingham-Southern College, linebackers coach

2009-11:  Alabama, special teams assistant

2012-14: Patriots, special teams assistant

2015-18: Patriots, special teams coordinator

2019: Patriots, special teams coordinator/WR coach

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

