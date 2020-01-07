Get to know new Giants head coach Joe Judge

WHO IS JOE JUDGE?
Age: 38 (born Dec. 31, 1981)
Hometown: Philadelphia
College: Mississippi State (working toward his PhD in education). Played from 2000-04, mostly on special teams.
Personal: Married to former soccer player Amber Meesey, who was All-SEC at Mississippi State. They have four children. His father, Joseph, played football at Temple and in the CFL.
Claims to fame: On Patriots staff that won three of the last five Super Bowls as well as the Alabama staff that won BCS titles in 2009 and 2011.
Coaching Resume
2005-07: Mississippi State, grad assistant
2008: Birmingham-Southern College, linebackers coach
2009-11: Alabama, special teams assistant
2012-14: Patriots, special teams assistant
2015-18: Patriots, special teams coordinator
2019: Patriots, special teams coordinator/WR coach
Comments
