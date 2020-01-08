History says Joe Judge's first impression tends to impress

Eddie Garfinkle was the head coach at Division III Birmingham Southern in 2008, scrambling to assemble a staff in his first year at the helm of a second-year program. The school’s strength coach had been a graduate assistant at Mississippi State and he recommended that Garfinkle speak with someone he’d worked with there.

“So I brought him in for an interview,” Garfinkle told Newsday from his home in Alabama. “I was pretty impressed and I hired him the next day.”

That seems to be a running theme in the career of Joe Judge. Because little more than a decade later, how he got his first real coaching job is almost exactly what happened to him this week to land his newest gig.

The Giants knew very little about him. They had a recommendation from someone they trusted (in this case, Bill Belichick). They interviewed him for their head coaching job on Monday. And the next day?

Well, technically it took two days between Monday and Wednesday for them to finish the paperwork and negotiations. But the Giants had an inkling they had just met someone very special when they wrapped up their meeting on Monday and made up their minds on Tuesday morning that Judge was going to be their 19th head coach.

That news made its way quickly to Lansdale Catholic High School outside Philadelphia, where Judge was the quarterback in a storied program. The school’s Facebok page was plastered with congratulations.

“It’s been awesome,” athletic director Mark Princehorn told Newsday on Wednesday. “It’s been really great for the community and really great for the football program and the school itself. We’re all really really excited and really really proud.”

Judge’s high school coach, Jim Algeo, is hospitalized and not doing well, but he was told of his former player’s new job, Princehorn said. It lifted his spirits.

“One of the first things I was educated on when I took this job were the Algeos and Lansdale Catholic football and the rare breed and I was well immersed in all of that,” Princehorn said. “It’s really cool to see that come full circle. Coach Algeo hanging on and still with us and to have one of his players become a professional coach is really awesome.”

It even changed some NFL attitudes.

“Everybody is an Eagles fan,” Princehorn said of his surroundings, “but everybody, at least in the Lansdale Catholic community, can tolerate the Giants a little bit more now.”

At Birmingham Southern, his first paid job after three years as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Mississippi State, Judge lasted just one season coaching linebackers and as the special teams coordinator. His star was quickly noticed and in 2009 he was coaching under Nick Saban at Alabama.

“He’s very smart, very knowledgeable, was a hard worker,” Garfinkle said. “He had all the qualities to excel pretty quickly in the coaching profession.” He did. From Alabama he went to the Patriots and Belichick.

And now he’s with the Giants, no longer coaching under anyone… but coaching on the shoulders of all of the lessons he accumulated throughout his career. Even the ones at Birmingham Southern.

“In the South there are not a lot of DIII programs, so this is kind of a stepping stone job,” said Garfinkle, who no longer coaches. “I would hire a lot of young coaches who were GAs and this was their first opportunity to recruit and coach a position. I’ve had several go on to coach in DI, but none go on to be a head coach in the NFL.”

Until now.

“That is pretty surprising,” Garfinkle said. “It’s pretty cool. Pretty cool.”