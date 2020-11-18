Bye week myths and misnomers, according to Joe Judge

Ahh, the bye week. A chance to sit back, rest up, and recharge for the stretch run of the regular season.

Just don’t confuse it with a magic elixir, says Joe Judge.

"The biggest mistake people think is when you come out of a bye you are automatically fresher and faster and all that kind of stuff," the first-year Giants head coach said. "I think that’s a myth."

OK then, maybe he’d prefer the Giants keep on playing? They have won two in a row. They do seem to have some momentum.

"I don’t really believe that exists, to be honest with you," he said.

So what does he want?

"We’ve got to have a good day on Monday."

That’s when the Giants return to practice after four days away from the coaches and, because of the positive COVID-19 test for kicker Graham Gano that forced the team to go completely virtual in meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, seven full days without any on-field activity.

"The only momentum we’ll be able to transfer and create is how we practice and how we play," Judge said. "We have to come back next week ready to go… You come back and that Monday practice, that’s very necessary to make sure everybody gets woken up, knocks off some rust, has a good day on the field, and that that can transfer going forward."

The bye week does give the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate some schemes and play-calling, but given the multiplicity of the Giants’ approaches, that’s something they do just about every week anyway. It will give guys who are injured time to recover, but the lack of physical practices – the Giants had planned a walk-through on Tuesday and a full padded practice on Wednesday before they were to be dismissed – actually delays some of the evaluations for players looking to return from IR such as Oshane Ximines, Xavier McKinney and Tae Crowder.

So the Giants will take their bye not because they want it, not because they need it, but because, well, the league makes them do it.

And Judge? He’ll enjoy it as much as he can.

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say that when this weekend rolls around there is going to be a point where I’m going to dive in and be dad again," he said of tending to his four kids. "I’ve got to dive in with the kids and give them all of my undivided attention. I’ll probably be way more worn out from that than I am from a week of game prep."

He can "recover" from that when he and the Giants get back to work on Monday.