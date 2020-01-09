Joe Judge and Daniel Jones are now tied together for the foreseeable future. But they had little do with each other getting here.

Judge had little to offer in analysis of the rookie quarterback around whom the Giants hope to build their future, and co-owner John Mara said Jones had even less to do with hiring Judge.

“Not really a lot, to tell you the truth,” Mara said of how much he thought about Jones in making the decision.

The offensive coordinator will be tasked with the future development of Jones, whoever that winds up being.

That’s not to say that Jones wasn’t a topic during the interview process.

“I will tell you this,” Mara said, “it felt good that every person we interviewed loves the quarterback. They all said that to us, they all said, ‘We could win with this guy. He has some unique talents.’ That was something that was great for us to hear.”

When it came to the head coach, though, the quarterback wasn’t a huge factor.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was more about can this guy be the guy to build the program, to build a successful program?” Mara said. “As I said, [Judge] knows what one looks like and he’s been very much a part of helping build that in two very special places.”