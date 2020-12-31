Daniel Jones may not be fleet of foot these days, but he has perhaps proved able to put one in his mouth.

"I read Daniel’s comments [from Wednesday]," Joe Judge groused on Thursday. "Probably a little more forthcoming than I would have been with it right there."

Judge was asked about and referring to Jones’ admission that the hamstring injury he has been dealing with for over a month will likely limit his ability to move in the backfield and make running plays in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Jones essentially said he would be limited to being a pocket passer until he was healthy.

All of which has been interpreted by many as a ruse to play mindgames with the Cowboys defense. Jones was expected to be a full participant in Thursday’s practice, just as he was on Wednesday.

There is some validity to Jones’ remarks, though. In the two games he has played since he injured his hamstring against the Bengals he has rushed only one time for 3 yards on a scramble without any designed carries and he has been sacked 12 times.

"There’s no question he’s not 100 percent in terms of his mobility," offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said. "We recognize that, he recognizes that. But you certainly want him to be functional. He’s a very good pocket quarterback, and that’s probably where we’ll spend most of the day."

Even Judge, who seemed irked by Jones’ sudden burst of honesty and detail, would not contradict his quarterback’s statements of the idea that his injuries have shrunk the playbook.

"We’ll do whatever it takes to win the game," Judge said. "But again, I can’t stress it enough, I’m going to always put the players’ health in consideration on how we call the game. I can’t turn around and, as you said, ‘take the gloves off.’ Well, the gloves come off and you expose someone to long-term injury, that’s not always the most opportune thing. We’re going to make sure that we always put our players in a position of strength, and that includes their health."

For Jones, that position would seem for now to be firmly planted in the pocket.