TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
67° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants coach Joe Judge goes on offensive defending Daniel Jones' aggressiveness

Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks

Head coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks on in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 8, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Before they went about attacking each other’s quarterbacks on the field Sunday, Joe Judge and Doug Pederson had to spend time on Wednesday defending their own.

In Judge’s case, he shot down the theory that Daniel Jones is playing too cautiously in an effort to reduce the number of turnovers . . . though the basis for his argument seemed to be based more on Jones’ physical risk-taking than his passing.

"I think he’s doing a lot of things aggressively," Judge said. "I think the way this guy stands in the pocket when the rush is collapsing at certain times or makes plays with his feet to extend outside the pocket, the way he is willing to pull the ball on some of the zone reads and run down the field and take a big hit, I’ve seen a lot of aggressiveness in Daniel."

As for the Giants being limited to only two pass plays of 40 yards or more this season and only 19 of 20 or more — both tied for the second-fewest in the NFL — Judge said he likes the way Jones reads defenses and distributes the ball.

"When it comes time to take our shots we’ll take our shots offensively," he said. "Sometimes we have to be a little more calculated about how we want to move the ball down the field. You have to have a good balance."

Pederson, meanwhile, was protecting his quarterback from a decision that was made years ago. Hall of Famer Brett Favre said on ESPN on Tuesday that the Eagles should have stuck with Nick Foles rather than Wentz.

Pederson, who is a close friend and former teammate with Favre, said Favre is entitled to his opinion. Then he delivered his own.

"Carson’s our guy," Pederson said. "Carson is our draft pick. He is the guy that will carry us and lead this football team."

Wentz has completed 58.4% of his passes for 1,883 yards and 12 touchdowns while committing a league-high 16 turnovers (12 interceptions and four fumbles).

"All I know is that Carson Wentz is our guy, and it’s my job to get Carson Wentz to play better, to do better, to help this football team win," Pederson said.

Judge didn’t need to defend Jones from a high-profile Hall of Famer, nor was he asked directly about Jones’ future with the franchise (that was last week’s talking point). But he did offer a statement of overall support similar to Pederson’s.

"I think Daniel is a developing player," Judge said. "He’s showing a lot of promise, he’s making a lot of gains this year, and he’s done a lot of really, really good things for us that have given us a chance to be competitive within games. I see him improving on a weekly basis and I love having that guy in the huddle right now being our signal-caller and having the team around him."

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Hofstra forward Isaac Kante drives to the basket Hofstra men's basketball named CAA favorites in preseason poll
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman looks LI's Stroman returning to Mets after accepting qualifying offer
Knicks players and coaches huddle during training camp Knicks close facility after three positive COVID-19 tests
Sandy Alderson said of Luis Rojas, Mets' Rojas 'very likely' to be back, Alderson says
New owner and CEO Steve Cohen and president Mets introduce new owner Steve Cohen
New Mets majority owner Steve Cohen discusses his Mets owner Steve Cohen: It's about 'building something great'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search