Before they went about attacking each other’s quarterbacks on the field Sunday, Joe Judge and Doug Pederson had to spend time on Wednesday defending their own.

In Judge’s case, he shot down the theory that Daniel Jones is playing too cautiously in an effort to reduce the number of turnovers . . . though the basis for his argument seemed to be based more on Jones’ physical risk-taking than his passing.

"I think he’s doing a lot of things aggressively," Judge said. "I think the way this guy stands in the pocket when the rush is collapsing at certain times or makes plays with his feet to extend outside the pocket, the way he is willing to pull the ball on some of the zone reads and run down the field and take a big hit, I’ve seen a lot of aggressiveness in Daniel."

As for the Giants being limited to only two pass plays of 40 yards or more this season and only 19 of 20 or more — both tied for the second-fewest in the NFL — Judge said he likes the way Jones reads defenses and distributes the ball.

"When it comes time to take our shots we’ll take our shots offensively," he said. "Sometimes we have to be a little more calculated about how we want to move the ball down the field. You have to have a good balance."

Pederson, meanwhile, was protecting his quarterback from a decision that was made years ago. Hall of Famer Brett Favre said on ESPN on Tuesday that the Eagles should have stuck with Nick Foles rather than Wentz.

Pederson, who is a close friend and former teammate with Favre, said Favre is entitled to his opinion. Then he delivered his own.

"Carson’s our guy," Pederson said. "Carson is our draft pick. He is the guy that will carry us and lead this football team."

Wentz has completed 58.4% of his passes for 1,883 yards and 12 touchdowns while committing a league-high 16 turnovers (12 interceptions and four fumbles).

"All I know is that Carson Wentz is our guy, and it’s my job to get Carson Wentz to play better, to do better, to help this football team win," Pederson said.

Judge didn’t need to defend Jones from a high-profile Hall of Famer, nor was he asked directly about Jones’ future with the franchise (that was last week’s talking point). But he did offer a statement of overall support similar to Pederson’s.

"I think Daniel is a developing player," Judge said. "He’s showing a lot of promise, he’s making a lot of gains this year, and he’s done a lot of really, really good things for us that have given us a chance to be competitive within games. I see him improving on a weekly basis and I love having that guy in the huddle right now being our signal-caller and having the team around him."