Giants co-owner John Mara expects Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge to work together to build roster

Joe Judge was introduced as the new head coach of the Giants on Jan. 9, 2020. During a news conference at MetLife Stadium, Judge explained what he is about as a football coach, his philosophy, what he learned from his mentors and more.  (Credit: Corey Sipkin)

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
How will new coach Joe Judge work with Dave Gettleman in shaping the roster?

The Giants said they’d be open to adjusting their power structure if needed, but co-owner John Mara made it sound as if that won’t be the case and Gettleman will make the final calls on roster building.

“I expect he and Dave to have discussions about the 53 [man roster] and the draft and to come to an agreement,” Mara said. 

That relationship between head coach and general manager will have to grow quickly because the two men had never met each other before Monday. But Gettleman said he quickly warmed to Judge despite their age difference of nearly three decades.

“It was like a conversation,” Gettleman said. “It was like sitting in a bar having a beer with the guy talking ball. It was easy for him. There was no lull in the conversations. Whatever we went back and forth about, it was right there and it was fun. I mean, I could have sat there forever.”

