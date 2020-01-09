How will new coach Joe Judge work with Dave Gettleman in shaping the roster?

The Giants said they’d be open to adjusting their power structure if needed, but co-owner John Mara made it sound as if that won’t be the case and Gettleman will make the final calls on roster building.

“I expect he and Dave to have discussions about the 53 [man roster] and the draft and to come to an agreement,” Mara said.

That relationship between head coach and general manager will have to grow quickly because the two men had never met each other before Monday. But Gettleman said he quickly warmed to Judge despite their age difference of nearly three decades.

“It was like a conversation,” Gettleman said. “It was like sitting in a bar having a beer with the guy talking ball. It was easy for him. There was no lull in the conversations. Whatever we went back and forth about, it was right there and it was fun. I mean, I could have sat there forever.”