Joe Judge has been fired as head coach of the Giants.

The team came to the decision on Tuesday after Judge was given a chance to outline his plans for improving the team following an ugly 4-13 season in which they lost their final six games all by embarrassing double-digit margins.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season," co-owner John Mara said in an announcement early Tuesday evening. "Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

The firing came a day after the team announced the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman, leaving the two most important leadership positions in the organization vacant.

The Giants will begin interviews with general manager candidates on Wednesday and Mara said whoever they hire will "lead the effort to hire a new head coach."

In two years under Judge the Giants went a combined 10-23. He is the third straight head coach of the Giants to be fired after two seasons.