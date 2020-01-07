TODAY'S PAPER
Giants to hire Joe Judge as head coach, source confirms

On Tuesday, The New York Giants will hire Joe Judge as their new head coach.  Newsday's Giants beat reporter Tom Rock breaks down these developments. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Rock)

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Joe Judge was perhaps the least visible and least appreciated candidate the Giants interviewed for their head coaching vacancy.

That did not stop them from hiring him.

The Giants and Judge are finalizing a deal to make him the 19th head coach in franchise history, a source confirmed to Newsday on Tuesday. Judge, who just turned 38 and had been the special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Patriots, interviewed with the team on Monday.

The Giants were expecting to meet with Baylor coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday, but Rhule agreed to become head coach of the Panthers on Tuesday morning. He gave the Giants an opportunity to match the seven-year deal he received from the Panthers, a source said, but the Giants declined and offered the job to Judge.

Judge has been coaching for 15 years, including the last eight with the New England Patriots. He was the team’s assistant special teams coach for three years and special teams coordinator for four. When Chad O’Shea left the Patriots following the 2018 season to become the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator, Judge became the Patriots’ wide receivers coach.

Judge was on the Patriots’ staff when they won Super Bowls in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and coached at the University of Alabama when the Crimson Tide captured BCS titles in 2009 and 2011. Having Bill Belichick and Nick Saban as mentors likely carried a lot of weight with the Giants.

As for his inexperience, the Giants may try to mitigate that with other staffing hires. They have requested permission to interview former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, and while the head coach opening is filled Garrett could potentially still interview for an offensive coordinator or associate head coach position.

Judge was born in Philadelphia, where his father, Joseph, played football at Temple and later with the Hamilton Tigercats of the CFL. Judge played at Mississippi State from 2000-04, earning three letters. He and his wife, Amber, a former Mississippi State soccer player, have four children.

