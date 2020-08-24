About two hours into a grueling sun-baked practice on Monday, with several players already sidelined by cramps and other heat-related issues, Joe Judge called his team into the middle of the field.

A post-workout address and a pat on the back after a hard day’s work? Nah. Judge was just getting warmed up.

The clearly unhappy rookie coach read an R-rated riot act to the players that pushed them through another 30 minutes or so of nearly live competitive football to end the longest practice of training camp.

“We have to get it where we come off a day off and we start sharp,” Judge said of the practice. “That's definitely something we have to work at as a team and improve there."

The players were off on Saturday then had a light workout on Sunday.

Despite the clear displeasure he showed Monday, Judge passed his pep talk off as a simple information session.

“We wanted to make sure we established what the emphasis for the rest of practice was,” he said. “Just wanted to make sure the players were aware of what we were trying to do.”

Apparently they were. They had a spirited end of the day with two field-long drives and a pair of two-minute drills.

“The guys came out and definitely ended with a good intensity at practice, competing at the end,” Judge said. “I thought they finished the practice with a lot of intensity."

Judge had a few more words for the players after the practice, and then linebacker Blake Martinez addressed the team on the field before they wrapped things up for the day.

NOTES & QUOTES: WR Darius Slayton was not on the field for most of the practice, and Judge said he was working with the trainers. LB Ryan Connelly and FB Eli Penny also wereworking on the side … C Spencer Pulley, C Shane Lemieux, S Jabrill Peppers and TE Rysen John all left the field during the workout. Judge said players were dealing with cramping issues.