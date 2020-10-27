The Giants have one victory, are the second-worst team in the NFL by many metrics and have twin seven-game losing streaks against their two fiercest rivals in the NFC East, the Cowboys and Eagles.

Or as Joe Judge might call it: Right where we need to be.

The head coach said he would certainly like a better record than 1-6 and looks forward to winning more games this season, but insists that his Giants are in great shape.

"When I look at this team long term, and I have a vision for this team and I know where this team is going to go, I believe we are fully on track," he said on Tuesday.

That’s because he is not measuring success this season in games won or lost.

"I’m proud of all the players for the way they work, the culture we are building, the foundation we are laying now, and I see improvement from the players across the board on a daily basis," he said. "The way they come to work and they way they fight on a weekly basis is what we are looking for."

That may not be very appealing to Giants fans who have been watching pretty awful football for the better part of the past nine seasons. And it is a mantra that they have heard before, that losses are teaching valuable lessons to young players who will one day pay dividends on the heartache.

"We’re still playing for wins," Judge said. "We’re not asking the fans to go ahead and just be happy with mediocre results…. Our players work hard every week to have tangible results. We understand there are things we have to do better to give ourselves the opportunities to finish all of the games we’ve been in."

Still, Judge insists things are going smoothly.

"To me there is always a big-picture perspective you have to keep in mind," he said. "When I look down the road and I have my vision for how this team needs to be, how we need to work to be there, how we have to play for each other collectively and the foundation we have to lay, there is a lot of things that are getting accomplished… I see improvement, they see improvement.

"I see a lot of progress and I see us moving in the right direction."

NOTES & QUOTES: Judge said he is "optimistic" that rookie safety Xavier McKinney, on injured reserve since the start of the season with a foot fracture, will be able to return this season. "He’s doing a really good job in his rehab and I know the trainers are pleased with the progress he has made," Judge said. Initial estimates suggested McKinney might be ready to return at some point in November. "We’ll see where he is in terms of getting him back on the field," Judge said. "We’re all very optimistic and eager to get him back on the grass." … DB Brandon Williams was designated to return from IR and practiced on Tuesday, opening his 21-day window to rejoin the 53-man active roster … DB Montre Hartage and TE Rysen John, two players who received injury settlements from the Giants in training camp, were re-signed to the team’s practice squad. C Javon Patterson was cut to make room for them.