Giants introduce new head coach Joe Judge

Joe Judge met the media on Thursday afternoon for the first time as head coach of the Giants.

The Giants made the hiring of Judge official on Wednesday, two days after interviewing the former Patriots special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach. Judge is the 19th head coach in franchise history. He replaces Pat Shurmur, who was fired the day after the season ended.

Follow along below for updates form Judge's introductory press conference.

