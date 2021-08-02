TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants' Joe Looney on running laps: 'I loved it'

Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney leaves the field

Dallas Cowboys center Joe Looney leaves the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. The Cowboys won 37-17. Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Joe Looney still has plenty to learn about his new team, from the playbook to the players. But the veteran offensive lineman picked up an important piece of information in his first full practice with the Giants on Monday.

It didn’t take long for his first mistake (he snapped the ball early in a drill) and his first penalty lap.

"That’s something I ain’t done since Little League," he said of trotting around the perimeter of the field while the rest of the team continued on with the workout. "But you know what? I loved it. It’s another way to hold us accountable as professionals. If you make a mistake, you’re going to have to run a lap for it. You know, I’m all about it. It holds us accountable at the end of the day."

He wasn’t alone on Monday. He and Daniel Jones ran the first lap of the day together after their botched snap. Tight end Nakia Griffen-Stewart ran one shortly after. Nick Gates went for a lap, which is usually at a jogging pace, but had to sprint at the end of it because his absence was holding up the drill; the Giants were split onto two fields at the time and Gates was the only center working with his group.

At one point the entire defense had to take a lap, coaches included, because of a sloppy substitution in a special teams drill. And by the end of practice, Looney was running a second lap.

None of this is new. Coach Joe Judge had a similar policy regarding on-field mistakes last summer in training camp.

For Looney, the 10-year NFL veteran who spent the past five seasons with the Cowboys, it was fairly novel. In fact, he thought he was being pranked as the new guy when his first miscue was met with the demand.

"I haven’t heard ‘take a lap’ since I was 10 years old," he said.

Now he knows to do everything he can in practice to make sure he doesn’t hear it again.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Toney and Barkley inching forward at Giants camp
Nets guard Kyrie Irving, middle, gathers with guard
Nets owner Tsai committing big bucks to winning with the Big 3
Andrew Capobianco of the US performs in the
LI's Capobianco advances to Olympic diving semifinals
Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker #80 of the Vanderbilt
Lennon: Mets running low on first-round talent
Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker throws against Arizona
Mets and top pick Rocker fail to get a contract by deadline
Cincinnati 's Kyle Farmer slides in to score
Mets lose rubber game to Reds, drop to 8-9 since All-Star break
Didn’t find what you were looking for?