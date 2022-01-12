In the past six years, John Mara has stood up at four different news conferences and, with great optimism and enthusiasm each time, introduced the new head coach or general manager that he was hiring.

Within that same timeframe, all have now been fired.

It’s as much an indictment on him as president and co-owner of the Giants as it is on the men he brought in to run his team.

But if there is one thing Mara seems to regret now more than the people he has hired in the past few years, it is the way in which he selected them.

"We haven’t necessarily made the right choices," he conceded on Wednesday. "I think looking back on our process, I wish it had been a little more extensive, that we had seen more people and maybe taken our time a little bit more with it.

"We’re going to try not to make that mistake this time."

Already this time is different in a lot of ways. It seems to mark the first realization by Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch that wholesale changes, not just in names but in philosophies and ways of doing business, are necessary for the Giants to return to some level of competitive competence. They are not choosing candidates from among in-house employees past or present. They are not asking almost rhetorical questions in these interviews with answers they clearly want to hear.

And most of all, they are going to take their time.

"I want to go through a complete process here, interview as many people as possible," Mara said. "I don’t want to rush into anything. We made that mistake in the past. I want to make sure we get to see as many candidates as possible."

Their list of potential general managers is currently at nine with two of them – Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson – meeting with ownership for virtual first-round interviews on Wednesday. They are scheduled to meet with Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Thursday. At such a pace the Giants will likely hold in-person interviews with finalists at some point early next week and potentially come to a decision by the end of next week.

From there they’ll move on to finding a head coach, with the new general manager leading that search.

Even that part will have no predispositions.

"There are no package deals," Mara said.

It is difficult to express how out of character all of this newness is for the Giants, a team that has been owned, at least in part, by three generations of the same family for nearly a century. It has been an organization that always prided itself on stability and tried – sometimes, probably too many times, with some level of success – to refurnish rather than rebuild.

Things have gotten so bad in recent years, though, that the only recourse was to pull the plug on everything.

"We just got to a point where I thought we had dug ourselves a hole so deep that I didn’t see a clear path to getting out of it unless we completely blew it up and started all over again," Mara said.

For really only the third time in its long history, with the very founding of the team in 1925 by his grandfather and the massive reorganization in 1979 under the ownership of his father, the Giants find themselves at something resembling square one, this time with John Mara in charge.

In the coming weeks, Mara will once again stand in front of a microphone and introduce two more people shiny with potential and dripping with ideas. He’ll be just as excited and optimistic about hiring them as he has been the past four times he’s done so.

He’ll say he believes they are the right men for the job.

If the process of finding them works the way he thinks it will, he may even be right this time.