IRVING, Texas — The Giants will begin interviewing candidates next week for their vacant general manager position, and team president and co-owner John Mara on Wednesday left open the possibility a new GM might be named before the end of the season.

Mara also said he believes Eli Manning still is a capable quarterback and that he wants him back next season at age 37. But he offered no guarantees Manning would return and that any decision would include input from the new general manager and new coach. He also said the Giants would seriously consider a quarterback in next year’s draft but did not commit to selecting one with a potential top-five pick.

The Giants are looking to replace GM Jerry Reese, who was fired last Monday along with head coach Ben McAdoo. The Giants are expected to hire a new general manager before hiring their next head coach.

“We have interviews scheduled next week, and we’ll probably be announcing who we’re bringing in,” Mara said.

He said it was a safe assumption that internal GM candidates would be interviewed. That is expected to include interim general manager Kevin Abrams and college scouting director Marc Ross. The Giants also are expected to interview former pro personnel director Dave Gettleman, the former Panthers’ general manager who was fired earlier this year.

Mara also is interested in interviewing GM candidates from other teams, but league rules require that executives from other clubs must wait until their respective regular season is over before being interviewed. Among the most frequently mentioned outside candidates are Patriots personnel director Nick Caserio, Packers personnel director Eliot Wolf, Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer and Falcons assistant GM Scott Pioli.

Gettleman is considered the frontrunner since he has longstanding ties with the organization and he was recommended for the Panthers’ job by former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi, who is serving as a consultant to the Giants on their current search.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Asked about potential criticism if he hired Gettleman and thus didn’t get a fresh outside voice to steer the team in a new direction, Mara said, “We’re going to get criticized no matter what we do.”

He did not want to get into a specific evaluation of Gettleman.

“Listen, I don’t want to comment on any specific candidate, because I don’t want to make that the story,” Mara said.

Mara said he has had further discussions with Manning since his streak of 210 straight starts was snapped in Oakland on Dec. 3. McAdoo and Reese had wanted to replace him in the second half with Geno Smith — an idea that Mara signed off on. Manning balked at the idea, and Smith started the game. McAdoo and Reese were fired the next day.

“I’ve had some discussions with him, but I’d rather keep that between him and me,” Mara said.

Does Mara want him back? “Yes,” he said. “But that’s a discussion that we’ll have.”

If the new general manager told Mara it might be better to move on from Manning, the owner said, “We’ll have that discussion.”

Asked if Manning could be another Kurt Warner, the veteran who signed a one-year deal in Manning’s rookie season and was replaced after nine games, Mara said, “I think he could be Eli Manning for us.”

But Manning’s future in New York is far from certain and could hinge on the Giants’ draft plans. The Giants could pick as high as No. 2 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The top quarterback prospects include Sam Darnold of USC, Josh Rosen of UCLA, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Josh Allen of Wyoming.

“We’re in a unique position to take a quarterback if we want, but I’m not certain at this point they will be the highest graded players on the board,” Mara said. “That will be a discussion at a later date with the new general manager and new head coach. I’ve watched all of them [on television] except for that Wyoming kid [Allen]. They’re all impressive.”

For now, Mara is comfortable with interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo going with Manning as his starter.

“The first question I asked him after he said yes to being the interim coach, I said, ‘Who do you want to play at quarterback?’ ” Mara said. “He said, ‘I’d like to play Eli because I think he’d give the team a lift.’ I said fine. I have not gone back to [Spagnuolo] and told him to do anything else. I don’t like to get involved with that, but whether that changes for the last two games, I don’t know. I guess that’s a discussion we’ll have at some point.”

Mara said this has been one of the most difficult seasons he has ever lived through.

“I’m trying to think of one that was worse,” he said. “Maybe 1978, maybe ’66. But never one where the expectations were so high and the performance was so poor.”