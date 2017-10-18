Giants president John Mara was optimistic coming into the season that the Giants would be a playoff contender, although he never went so far as to say he had a Super Bowl team as many other observers suggested. But after a 1-5 start and plenty of scrutiny on coach Ben McAdoo, Mara acknowledged the obvious Wednesday in his first public comments about the state of his team since the season began.

“I’m very disappointed,” Mara told a small group of reporters at the conclusion of the NFL owners’ two-day fall meetings at a hotel in Manhattan. “We’re 1-5. How could I possibly feel good about that?”

Even an impressive 23-10 win over the Broncos in Denver on Sunday night did little to assuage Mara’s irritation over the brutal start.

“It showed me we’re 1-5 instead of 0-6,” he said. “Listen, the players played hard on Sunday night and our defense played the way I thought they were going to play all year, so it’s a step in the right direction. But it’s just one step.”

McAdoo has been heavily criticized for one of the worst starts in franchise history, but Mara said he still supports the second-year coach, as well as longtime general manager Jerry Reese. “I support both of them,” he said. “You have to. It’s hard enough to win in this league. But if the general manager and the head coach don’t have the support of ownership, it makes it almost impossible.”

Mara acknowledged fan displeasure with the performance of his two key football men.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It’s not my first time dealing with an issue like that,” he said. “I do hear what they have to stay, but at the end of the day, we’re still in the middle of the season. We’re trying to win games and do the best we can.”

No team in NFL history has started 0-5 and gone on to reach the playoffs. Does Mara still think it’s possible to reach the postseason?

“I’m not going to pull the Jim Mora quote out,” Mara said, referring to former Colts coach Jim Mora’s famous postgame news conference in 2001 in which he mocked a question about whether his team could reach the postseason by repeatedly saying, “Playoffs? Playoffs?” “I just want to win the next game [Sunday against the Seahawks at home]. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Has he given up on the season?

“I haven’t given up on anything.”