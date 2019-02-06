One year of Jonathan Stewart was enough for the Giants. The team did not exercise its option for the second year of the veteran running back’s contract, according to a source, and he will not return for 2019. The move was first reported by The Athletic.

The Stewart signing was one of the more regrettable moves made by the Giants last offseason. He spent most of 2018 on injured reserve (foot), appearing in just three games with six carries for 11 yards while earning $3.625 million. Had the Giants picked up the option Stewart, 31, would have made $2.35 million in base salary for 2019.

The Giants are still on the hook for $250,000 against this year’s cap from the contract, but without having to pay his salary and other bonuses see a net savings of about $2.5 million by parting ways.