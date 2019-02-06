TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Jonathan Stewart's option isn't picked up by Giants, source confirms

Giants running back Jonathan Stewart walks from the

Giants running back Jonathan Stewart walks from the field during Organized Team Activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

One year of Jonathan Stewart was enough for the Giants. The team did not exercise its option for the second year of the veteran running back’s contract, according to a source, and he will not return for 2019. The move was first reported by The Athletic.

The Stewart signing was one of the more regrettable moves made by the Giants last offseason. He spent most of 2018 on injured reserve (foot), appearing in just three games with six carries for 11 yards while earning $3.625 million. Had the Giants picked up the option Stewart, 31, would have made $2.35 million in base salary for 2019.

The Giants are still on the hook for $250,000 against this year’s cap from the contract, but without having to pay his salary and other bonuses see a net savings of about $2.5 million by parting ways.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Todd Frazier excited for new season with Mets Todd Frazier excited for Mets in '19
Didi Gregorius gives update on his rehab from Gregorius updates rehab status
Knicks guard Kevin Knox controls the ball in Knox picked for Rising Stars Challenge
From left, the Knicks' Kevin Knox, Wesley Matthews, Forbes: Knicks most valuable NBA team, worth $4B
The Rangers' Cody McLeod battles for the puck Rangers trade McLeod to Nashville for a draft pick
Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. reacts after a Dennis Smith Jr. ready to lead Knicks