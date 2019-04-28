Some scouts have compared Jordan Gowins to Saquon Barkley based on their similarities in size, strength and speed. Now the Stony Brook University running back could get a chance to be Barkley’s teammate.

Gowins was invited to take part in Giants’ rookie minicamp as a tryout. He’ll be on the field with the 2019 draft class, undrafted free-agent signings, and others on Friday and Saturday. If the Giants like what they see, they could offer Gowins a contract.

Gowins attended the Giants’ local pro day earlier this month.

The Giants did not draft a running back this year, but they already have agreed to sign rookie Jonathan Hilliman from Rutgers to a free-agent deal. Besides Barkley, the reigning rookie of the year, Giants running backs on the roster include Wayne Gallman, Paul Perkins and second-year player Robert Martin, who was on the practice squad for most of 2018.

Gowins, 5-11 and 230, is from Bellport and played at St. Anthony’s High School where he won the Hansen Award as Newsday’s top football player in Suffolk County. He played one season at Boston College before transferring to Stony Brook to be closer to his mother while she dealt with an illness. In three seasons he ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Seawolves.

Giants rookie minicamp will have a lot of Long Island flavor. Besides Gowins’ invite the Giants have agreed to sign defensive back Jake Carlock (LIU Post/Babylon) and center James O’Hagan (Buffalo/Seaford) as undrafted free agents.