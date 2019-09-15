Could Josh Allen be a starting quarterback in the NFL?

He already is. That question is, of course, a nod to Pat Shurmur’s tepid praise for the Bills quarterback earlier in the week in which he was asked for his pre-draft take on Allen and provided a relatively low standard for a player who was drafted seventh overall. Shurmur spoke with Allen briefly before the game, presumably to clear the air, but Allen and the Bills had already been using the soundbite as a rallying cry throughout the week. “We talked a little bit, had some fun there,” Allen said of the pregame chat. Allen wound up doing most of his talking – and having most of his fun – on the field where he completed 19 of 30 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown (on a short shovel pass that was more like a run). Allen also scored the Bills’ first touchdown on a 6-yard run and had seven carries for 21 rushing yards.

So what does Shurmur think about Allen now?

“I though he did a good job,” Shurmur said. “There were a couple of times he broke contain and he made some really nice throws. A couple of times we were in really tight coverage. I thought he did a really nice job … I though he played well.”

How quickly did Giants fans sour on this season?

The first audible booing at MetLife Stadium came at the end of the third offensive possession when Bennie Fowler dropped a third-down pass that would have been short of a first anyway. That was with about three minutes left in the first quarter. By the time the Giants left the field at halftime trailing 21-7 after a missed field goal and a batted pass that was intercepted – both within the final 1:49 of play in the second quarter -- the crowd was at full-throated displeasure.

How did that make the Giants feel?

At least one of them didn’t seem too concerned.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We play football,” LB Lorenzo Carter said. “The fans do what they do. I don’t care what the fans do. I'm worried about these guys in the locker room and the guys on defense.”

What is Eli Manning’s career record as a starting quarterback after this loss?

He is now a .500 quarterback in the regular season with a 116-116 record.

Evan Engram had a career day in the opener. Did that continue?

No. The tight end did finish with six catches for 48 yards, but most of that production was during meaningless drives late in the game. Through the first three quarters Engram was held to two catches for four yards.

Antonio Hamilton struggled mightily on defense last week. Why is he on the team?

For special teams plays like the one he made in this game. As a gunner on a punt, he was able to grab the ball before it bounced into the end zone and flip it backwards to Cody Core to be downed at the 2. It was a stellar special teams contribution from Hamilton. Too bad the Bills drove 98 yards for a touchdown after it. Hamilton did play a limited role on defense too.