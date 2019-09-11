TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Bills quarterback Josh Allen brushes off Pat Shurmur's backhanded compliment

Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass

Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass during the first half against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 8. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman/Lee S. Weissman

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants did a lot of scouting work on the top quarterbacks who came out in last year’s draft, and on Sunday they’ll get to face one in the regular season for the first time. Josh Allen and the Bills will be at MetLife Stadium to give the Giants a glimpse at what might have been in an alternate universe where they did not pick Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick and instead selected this quarterback.

Not that Pat Shurmur seemed to think that would have happened. Asked for his take on Allen throughout the pre-draft evaluations, Shurmur gave about as tepid of a response as he could without being outright insulting.

“We thought he was a big, strong thrower,” Shurmur said. “A guy that had a chance to be a starter in the NFL, and he has been for them. I think he’s made steady improvements. He’s a very strong-armed guy. He’s helped them win some big games already. Just like any young player, you see where he’ll make mistakes and then correct them.”

Saying that a first-round quarterback has “a chance to be a starter” is hardly high praise. When asked to clarify his stance, Shurmur doubled down.

“I thought he had a chance to be a starter,” he said. “But I was asked what I thought of him, and that’s what we thought of him. He had a chance to be a starter.”

Allen brushed off the backhanded compliment.

"It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to make everybody like me or fall in love with me. Luckily the Bills had different thoughts and different plans with me. And luckily I ended up here.”

Allen has a 6-6 record in 12 career starts, including a comeback victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. He had as many wins in 11 starts last season as the Giants had in 16 games.

This season the Giants will get a look at some of the other quarterbacks they passed over in last year’s draft. They face Sam Darnold with the Jets in Week 10 and potentially Josh Rosen with the Dolphins in Week 15.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Chris Carlin. Chris Carlin leaves WFAN
Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa heads upfield during Jets WR Enunwa done for season with neck injury
Tony Paige, longtime WFAN overnight host, will retire Tony Paige to say goodbye to WFAN on Saturday night
C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets Gase optimistic Mosley, Quinnen Williams will play Monday
Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers answers questions from Peppers, Zeitler know all too well about losing streaks
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks at the Glauber: Gase unafraid to criticize players, self
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search