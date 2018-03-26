Steve Tisch loves Josh Rosen’s table manners

ORLANDO – Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was part of the Giants’ delegation that had dinner with quarterback Josh Rosen in Los Angeles last week. What was Tisch’s scouting report on the player who could be available for the Giants with the No. 2 pick in April’s draft?

“His table manners: Unbelievable,” Tisch said. “He was brought up very well. He’s a very charismatic young man.”

Giants material? It’s too soon to tell that. Tisch, like most Giants officials, is adamant that the team does not yet know who it will target in the first round.

“The draft is still four and a half weeks away,” he said on Monday at the NFL’s owners meeting. “John [Mara], Dave Gettleman, Kevin Abrams, Pat Shurmur and I have not sat down yet and sort of gone through it player by player, opportunity by opportunity. We certainly will start that process after these meetings next week.”

Tisch did say he is excited about not only the opportunity to make the second overall selection, but the folks who will steer that decision.

“We’re in a very cool position to have the No. 2 draft pick,” he said. “We have a lot of options and I think with Shurmur and Gettleman being rookies, I think it’s a great opportunity for the team to go into this draft with options and two very fresh points of view coming from the GM and the head coach.”

Tisch said he is pleased so far with the job that Gettleman has done to reshape the Giants’ roster, but balked at a comment from an unnamed GM in the NFL to ESPN last week that Gettleman is “blowing up” the Giants.

“I think that expression ‘blowing up’ is overused and it can have sort of a negative connotation,” Tisch said. “I think a lot of the moves that Dave has made in bringing in a number of exciting free agents, bringing in [Alec] Ogletree on the trade, I think it’s going to enhance the team. I’m very excited about how our new defensive coordinator [James Bettcher] starts to work with his players. The Giants in 2018, I’m very excited about and I hope the fans will share my enthusiasm now and as the season progresses we give them more of what they want.”