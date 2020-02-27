TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Notre Dame's Julian Okwara not mad at Giants for cutting his brother Romeo two years ago

Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara speaks during

Notre Dame defensive lineman Julian Okwara speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. Credit: AP/AJ Mast

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

INDIANAPOLIS – Julian Okwara said he holds no grudge against the Giants for cutting his older brother, Romeo, prior to the start of the 2018 season. But he did say that Romeo is “in a better place” with the Lions, who claimed him right after the Giants waived him.

Romeo Okwara has posted nine sacks in his two seasons in Detroit.

Julian Okwara, a defensive lineman from Notre Dame at the NFL Combine, said he is grateful that the Giants gave Romeo, an undrafted rookie, his first opportunity in the league.

“The Giants are a team that gave him a chance,” Julian said. “That’s the reason he’s with the Lions right now. He could have not been on a team. So I’m grateful to them for giving him an opportunity and hopefully it opens up a door for me.”

Maybe it will be with the Giants. Okwara said he’d be fine with that.

“Whatever happened to him, in this league, you can bounce around from team to team,” he said. “You have to work and be humble and hope to see the game the next day. You can get cut at any time. I’m not holding a grudge against them. It happens. It’s football.”

There's also a chance that he could wind up playing with his brother in Detroit.

“It’d be cool,” Okwara said. “I told him I’d move in with him on the couch and he’d have to pay the rent, I’m not splitting it. I’m the younger brother and that’s what older brothers do, they take care of younger brothers. But it’d be cool.”

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson speaks during a press LSU's Chaisson calls himself draft's most valuable player
Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons speaks during a press Clemson's Simmons could be a do-it-all defender for Giants
In episode 4 of Stony Brook's women's lacrosse video SBU women's lacrosse Ep. 4: 'Being the best version of ourselves'
The Wizards' Bradley Beal moves the ball as Nets rally from first-half deficit, but lose to Wizards
New York City FC midfielder Valentin Castellanos fends Where will NYCFC host opening leg of CCL quarters?
San Carlos players watch as New York City NYCFC advances in CONCACAF Champions League
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search