INDIANAPOLIS – Julian Okwara said he holds no grudge against the Giants for cutting his older brother, Romeo, prior to the start of the 2018 season. But he did say that Romeo is “in a better place” with the Lions, who claimed him right after the Giants waived him.

Romeo Okwara has posted nine sacks in his two seasons in Detroit.

Julian Okwara, a defensive lineman from Notre Dame at the NFL Combine, said he is grateful that the Giants gave Romeo, an undrafted rookie, his first opportunity in the league.

“The Giants are a team that gave him a chance,” Julian said. “That’s the reason he’s with the Lions right now. He could have not been on a team. So I’m grateful to them for giving him an opportunity and hopefully it opens up a door for me.”

Maybe it will be with the Giants. Okwara said he’d be fine with that.

“Whatever happened to him, in this league, you can bounce around from team to team,” he said. “You have to work and be humble and hope to see the game the next day. You can get cut at any time. I’m not holding a grudge against them. It happens. It’s football.”

There's also a chance that he could wind up playing with his brother in Detroit.

“It’d be cool,” Okwara said. “I told him I’d move in with him on the couch and he’d have to pay the rent, I’m not splitting it. I’m the younger brother and that’s what older brothers do, they take care of younger brothers. But it’d be cool.”