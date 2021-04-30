Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney has everything to learn about New York

Kadarius Toney grew up in Alabama and went to college in Florida. Now he’s coming to a place he knows very little about.

"I know New York is kind of big, it’s crazy, the Big Apple," he said on Thursday night after he was selected 20th overall in the first round of the NFL draft by the Giants. "I don’t really know a lot about New York because I’ve never been. I never traveled a lot."

He has a lot to learn about the region and his new team.

"I feel like I don’t know anything right now," he said. "Right now, I’m trying to find the quickest thing I can learn and move forward. Honestly, I’m thinking about the playbook right now, as far as learning right now."

Toney was at least able to rattle off a few names of Giants players… none of whom are on the team any longer.

"Eli Manning was there, Odell [Beckham Jr.] was there, Tiki Barber," he said. "A lot of people were a part of this franchise. And I’m just next in line to do something special."