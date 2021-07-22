The Giants placed rookie wide receiver Karadius Toney on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, thus delaying his availability for the start of training camp next Wednesday.

The Giants said Toney, their first-round draft pick, is following NFL protocols by isolating and is participating in meetings remotely.

The Giants did not indicate whether Toney has received any COVID-19 vaccinations. Under current guidelines, an unvaccinated player who tests positive will be isolated for 10 days and is then permitted to return if asymptomatic. Vaccinated players can return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Toney was the 20th overall pick out of Florida in this year’s draft after the Giants moved back from No. 11 in a trade with the Bears. Toney played in 38 games, starting 13, for the Gators and had 120 catches for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a long reception of 66 yards.

The Giants also announced they signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters. The 5-10, 211-pound Weber was a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2019 and was coached by then-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the Giants’ offensive coordinator. In three seasons at Ohio State, Weber rushed for 2,757 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 297 yards.

Peters was signed as a rookie free agent by the Jets on May 2 and waived on July 2. In four seasons at Auburn, Peters played in 50 games and had 101 tackles, two sacks and one interception.