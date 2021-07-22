TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney placed on COVID-19 list

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney participates in drills

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney participates in drills during minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on June 9, 2021. Credit: Brad Penner

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

The Giants placed rookie wide receiver Karadius Toney on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday, thus delaying his availability for the start of training camp next Wednesday.

The Giants said Toney, their first-round draft pick, is following NFL protocols by isolating and is participating in meetings remotely.

The Giants did not indicate whether Toney has received any COVID-19 vaccinations. Under current guidelines, an unvaccinated player who tests positive will be isolated for 10 days and is then permitted to return if asymptomatic. Vaccinated players can return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Toney was the 20th overall pick out of Florida in this year’s draft after the Giants moved back from No. 11 in a trade with the Bears. Toney played in 38 games, starting 13, for the Gators and had 120 catches for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a long reception of 66 yards.

The Giants also announced they signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters. The 5-10, 211-pound Weber was a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2019 and was coached by then-Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, now the Giants’ offensive coordinator. In three seasons at Ohio State, Weber rushed for 2,757 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 297 yards.

Peters was signed as a rookie free agent by the Jets on May 2 and waived on July 2. In four seasons at Auburn, Peters played in 50 games and had 101 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

New York Sports

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, shown here
Jets coach Greg Knapp, 58, dies from bicycle accident injuries 
Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads a football
Giants place Saquon Barkley on active/PUP list
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello enters the arena
With new cap space, Isles are taking time to make deals
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman works with kids on
Stroman says he hasn't had contract talks with Mets
The Yankees' Ryan LaMarre reacts after he hits
Rieber: Are return of Gio and Judge a good thing?
Pete Alonso and Dave Jauss after the 2021
A wild month for a baseball lifer: Mets' Jauss relishing time in spotlight
Didn’t find what you were looking for?