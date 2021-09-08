Kadarius Toney said the only thing that will keep him from making his NFL debut on Sunday is someone’s imagination.

"I’m here to play," he said. Asked if there is any reason he wouldn’t, he said: "Not unless you want to go make one up."

That seems unnecessary since Toney has provided plenty of reasons in his bumpy rookie training camp. The first-round pick missed most of the team’s practices and all of its preseason games due to COVID-19 and a hamstring injury, the latter of which had him listed as limited in Wednesday’s workout. He insisted after practice that he is "good" with both the illness and injury.

Joe Judge seemed to agree.

"It is realistic for him to have a significant role based on how he practices this week," Judge said of the wide receiver and potential special teams returner.

Judge did note that he defines that significance not by volume but by production, an indication that Toney will not be on the field for a full slate of snaps Sunday, but the ones he is there for could be doozies.

"I’m just looking forward to going out there and impacting [the game] as much as I can as soon as I can," Toney said. "I’m ready to play . . . I wake up every day because I love to play the game. It’s time to do that."

Notes & quotes: TE Evan Engram (calf) was the only Giants who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice in some fashion. He worked on the side with trainers … Among the projected starters who were limited on Wednesday were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), LT Andrew Thomas (ankle), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) … The Broncos may be without one of their better defenders. LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and coach Vic Fangio told reporters the injury has been "slow to come around."