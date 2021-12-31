Kadarius Toney ruled out for Giants with shoulder injury

Kadarius Toney has shown glimpses of being a dynamic and explosive player for the Giants when he’s on the field. The problem is, the oft-injured rookie wide receiver hasn't been on it enough.

Following practice Friday afternoon, the Giants declared Toney out with a shoulder injury for Sunday’s game at Chicago. This year's 20th overall pick will miss his sixth game of the season.

Toney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice this year and has dealt with a grocery list of injuries (hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and now shoulder). He did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday tand was seen only riding a stationary bike at the beginning of practice Friday.

"It’s a long season, and I’d also say the other thing too is for any of these young players the first time going through a season of this length – training camp, preseason games, 17 regular season games – their bodies really aren’t used to it, that’s just the truth," Joe Judge said.

Toney provided fans with some excitement early in the season when he caught six passes for 78 yards in Week 4 against New Orleans and 10 passes for 189 yards the following week against Dallas.

"You get to this level, you have to work to stay physically fresh. No one is 100% after the first snap, that’s the reality," Judge said. "Learning how to play through some ailments, through some bumps and bruises, learning how to go ahead and manage your body, these are all things that you have to learn over time."

Running back Devontae Booker is in his sixth season in the NFL and knows what it takes to stay on the field. He has missed just three games due to injury in his career.

"I just learned that it was important to get all the body work and use our training facility, our trainers and everything like that and get my body right, whether that was through massages or hot tubs and stuff like that," Booker said. "That’s really been a key part in me staying healthy and going in week by week throughout the long season."

Judge also acknowledged that Toney could learn a thing or two from some of the other veterans on the team.

"You see some of these older guys, the Logan Ryans, the Kyle Rudolphs, these guys who have been in it for years. They live in the training room," Judge said. "It’s not that they’re on an injury report because they’re hurt, they live in the training room for preventative measures."

Notes & quotes: Wide receivers John Ross (knee/COVID ramp-up list) and Collin Johnson (hamstring) were also ruled out for Sunday’s contest in Chicago. That leaves Kenny Golladay and practice-squad receivers Pharoah Cooper, David Sills and Alex Bachman as the wideouts … Giants starting center Billy Price is listed as doubtful for Sunday and has been away from the team this week dealing with a personal matter. He shared an Instagram post Thursday night saying that his wife, Taylor, had a miscarriage ... Bears coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton will start at quarterback on Sunday.