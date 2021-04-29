Giants GM Dave Gettleman did something he has never done in his history leading a team: He traded down.

The Giants traded down with the Bears from No. 11 to No. 20 for Chicago's first-round pick next year, a fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall) this year and a fourth-rounder next year.

When they came back on the clock, they got Daniel Jones some additional receiving help, taking Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney is a shifty, speedy playmaker who runs solid routes, and looks to be a good fit in an offensive scheme that prioritizes run-after-catch ability.

The Giants nearly had the chance to draft Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, but an intra-NFC East prevented that from happening after the Eagles moved up two spots with the Cowboys to take him at No. 10.

In eight previous drafts as a general manager, including his time with the Panthers, Gettleman had never traded back. Not just not in the first round, but never. Asked about the possibility of it finally happening this year, NFL Network draft analyst Jeremiah said: "I think we’ll see a right turn in a NASCAR race before we see Dave Gettleman trade back. So I don’t see that happening."

Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons were on the board when the Giants were on the clock at No. 11.

The Bears used the No. 11 pick to draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Parsons and Slaters went in the next two picks after the trade: Parsons No. 12 to the Cowboys, and Slater to the Chargers at No. 13.

Other players on the board for the Giants at 20 included Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, Penn State edge rusher Jason Oweh and Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye.

Gettleman said earlier in the week that his lack of trades back weren't due to a lack of trying.

"I’ve tried in the past," he said. "Honest. I’ve tried to trade back."

What had stopped him? Value and timing, mostly.

"I’m not getting fleeced," he said of the first influence. "I refuse to do it. If somebody [else] wants to make a bad trade back, God bless him."

As for the timing, Gettleman said there had been instances when a deal was on the table and all but done.

"And then the guy the other team is trading up for gets picked in front of you," Gettleman said. "’We have a trade, we have a trade.’ Then so-and-so selects, and it’s, ‘No trade, Dave. Goodbye.’ They hang the phone up on me."

With Tom Rock