Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested in New Jersey over the weekend and charged with third-degree aggravated assault in an alleged act of domestic violence, prompting the team to suspend him “pending further investigation.”

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Moore stepped on a woman’s neck, punched her and knocked her unconscious on Thursday night in Linden, New Jersey.

The woman, who is not identified, was taken to Rahway Hospital with injuries police later described as “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to the complaint. She reported the incident to Linden police early Saturday morning.

The Giants announced on Monday that Moore had been suspended.

The Saints drafted Moore, 22, in the sixth round out of Boston College in 2018.

The Giants acquired him off waivers after the Saints let him go before the season opener, and he played in two games for the Giants last season.

According to an affidavit, the woman met Moore in January and the two began dating then.

The complaint says the incident late Thursday night began when Moore failed to return text messages from the woman, so she went to his residence.

Another woman encountered her outside the residence, and the two began fighting.

The complaint alleges that after Moore watched the fight for a time, the woman who had come to his house fell to the ground, at which time Moore placed his foot on her neck and applied pressure.

Then, after she got to her feet, yelling at him, she pushed him, according to the complaint. He then allegedly punched her in the face with his left fist, rendering her unconscious.