TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
SEARCH
83° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Kamrin Moore suspended by Giants after alleged domestic violence incident

Kamrin Moore of the Giants on May 30.

Kamrin Moore of the Giants on May 30. Photo Credit: AP

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Giants safety Kamrin Moore was arrested in New Jersey over the weekend and charged with third-degree aggravated assault in an alleged act of domestic violence, prompting the team to suspend him “pending further investigation.”

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Moore stepped on a woman’s neck, punched her and knocked her unconscious on Thursday night in Linden, New Jersey.

The woman, who is not identified, was taken to Rahway Hospital with injuries police later described as “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to the complaint. She reported the incident to Linden police early Saturday morning.

The Giants announced on Monday that Moore had been suspended.

The Saints drafted Moore, 22, in the sixth round out of Boston College in 2018.

The Giants acquired him off waivers after the Saints let him go before the season opener, and he played in two games for the Giants last season.

According to an affidavit, the woman met Moore in January and the two began dating then.

The complaint says the incident late Thursday night began when Moore failed to return text messages from the woman, so she went to his residence.

Another woman encountered her outside the residence, and the two began fighting.

The complaint alleges that after Moore watched the fight for a time, the woman who had come to his house fell to the ground, at which time Moore placed his foot on her neck and applied pressure.

Then, after she got to her feet, yelling at him, she pushed him, according to the complaint. He then allegedly punched her in the face with his left fist, rendering her unconscious.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks forward Henry Ellenson reacts after he sinks Source: Nets, Ellenson agree to two-way deal
Tina Charles of the Liberty speaks during the Liberty's Charles picked for All-Star Game
Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler reacts against the Source: Wheeler to IL with shoulder fatigue
Simon Holmstrom skates during the Islanders' final day Isles, first-rounder Holmstrom agree to contract
Cleveland Cavaliers guard David Nwaba is defended by Report: Nets sign free-agent shooting guard Nwaba
Daily Recap: Robinson Cano homered and had a Recap: Cano homers, deGrom picks up fifth win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search