Source: Kelvin Benjamin to be released by Giants as training camp opens

Kelvin Benjamin of the New York Giants runs

Kelvin Benjamin of the New York Giants runs drills during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 14, 2021. Credit: Mike Stobe

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Kelvin Benjamin’s comeback attempt with the Giants did not make it through the first practice of training camp.

The former first-round pick as a wide receiver who has not taken an NFL snap since 2018 and was trying to make the Giants’ roster as a tight end walked off the field shortly after Wednesday’s workout began. A team source said he is expected to be released from the squad on Wednesday evening.

Benjamin's departure from the practice field followed a lengthy conversation with general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge on the field while the rest of the players went through individual drills. Gettleman followed Benjamin into the team’s facility while Judge remained outside tending to the remainder of the practice.

Benjamin was signed by the Giants in the spring after he impressed them as a tryout at rookie minicamp. He was a first-round pick by the Panthers when Gettleman was the general manager there in 2014.

